HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Workforce Network looked into the future Friday at Holyoke Community College (HCC).

“Reimagining the Workforce” was the theme of a conference where workforce professionals are on a mission to re-imagine where to project the best jobs in the future. Schools like HCC learned where they should be focusing their resources to meet the training needs of both businesses and the people looking for meaningful employment.

“Since 2001, the New England Workforce Network has offered a conference every 18 months for workforce professionals from colleges, businesses, and community-based organizations across New England,” said Mary Breeding, consultant to the NEWN Planning Group. “Most of our participants come from New England states, but we also get people from New York and Pennsylvania. We are very excited to be able to offer both a live and virtual option for our 12th conference this year.”

“We need quality workers, we need more workers, new areas in psychology and health,” said Jeff Hayden, HCC vice president of Business & Community Services.

Their recommendations will come out of the discussions considering how the employment landscape is still being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.