SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s plan to cancel student loans last month, Biden is back with another forgiveness plan.

Starting this summer millions of Americans will be able to enroll in a new repayment plan. President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan, also known as the SAVE plan, would prevent interest from piling up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Biden says those who enroll can save about $1,000 a month.

The Director of Financial Aid at AIC, Richard O’Connor, says this new plan is a great step to help borrowers see some relief with student loans, “we know thousands of borrowers are concerned about what that repayment restart looks like and I think today’s plan gives them some hope that it’s not going to be as bad as they thought.”

He says in the meantime it’s important for people to be working with their loan servicers in these coming months. “You are going to start seeing some emails coming from their services and pay attention to those. Go on studentaid.gov and make sure all of your information is updated there.”

According to the Education Department, they will notify borrowers when the new application process launches this summer. Borrowers will also be able to sign up by contacting their loan servicers directly.