New food pantry opening in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will be opening a new food pantry in downtown Chicopee.

Paul Mina, President & CEO of UWPV says that they are always looking for the most impactful ways to support communities. “Last year, we surveyed our community partners, local businesses, municipal governments, and state officials on what the Pioneer Valley needs from its nonprofit sector, and identified that feeding the hungry is an area where we can do a lot of good in our community. Chicopee is our first food pantry, and we have more plans to feed the hungry in the Pioneer Valley this year,” said Mina.

The “Chicopee Cupboard” will be located at 32 Center Street. People can call 413-693-0213 to make an appointment. A grand opening event is planned for Thursday, April 15.