WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to conduct construction on the main gate.

The construction is scheduled to begin on Wednesday which includes a new main gate off Southampton Road. According to a news release sent to 22News from the 104th Fighter Wing, this new gate will provide increased security and force protection capabilities.

Residents may see an increased number of vehicles during construction which is scheduled to be completed by spring 2024.