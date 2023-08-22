BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver whose car went airborne and crashed into a house on North Main Street in Belchertown Sunday night has been identified.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 19-year-old Miles Murray of Henniker, New Hampshire died due to his injuries after crashing into a house at 73 North Main St.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 8:45 p.m. a trooper patroling Route 202 in Belchertown attempted to stop the 2011 Nissan Altima that Murray was driving. He sped away from the trooper, ran a red light at the intersection of Route 9, and then failed to make a left-bearing curve and went off the right side of the road.

At around 9 p.m., he lost control of his vehicle which struck a mulch bed and went airborne. The car then hit a rock wall, a large tree, and a light post, before hitting the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the driveway.

The driver was thrown from the car, and the car’s front end hit the outside of a house. The impact caused the engine to fly out of the car and went through a brick house that landed on the second floor.

No one else was in the car, and no one in the house was injured.







Iris Broudy

