SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber has a new president.

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diana Szynal has been chosen as the new leader of the Springfield chamber which represents the interests of businesses in the Springfield area.

Szynal will replace Nancy Creed who is retiring after serving as president since 2016. Szynal is a Massachusetts native and also serves as the chair of the Hatfield Selectboard. She will assume her new role as president of the Springfield Regional Chamber on July 5th.