LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)– Nurses looking to further their education can now get a Master of Science in Nursing through Bay Path University.

The college announced the new degree program’s classes will be fully online in an effort to help working nurses obtain an advanced degree to suit their schedule, and can be completed within two years. The program will begin accepting nursing candidates for the fall 2023 semester.

The courses will focus on the latest developments in patient care, leadership training, best practices in management, and foundations of teaching.

“Bay Path recognizes the demand for nurses in the workforce has never been greater. We know health care employers, small and large, need nurses at every level of patient care,” according to Bay Path President Sandra J. Doran. “At each stage of a nurse’s career, we can provide the education and resources our nursing students need to succeed and thrive in their careers. And our new MS in Nursing complements our Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nurse Practice – Family Nurse Practitioner degrees.”

The online Master of Science in Nursing is also a pathway to Bay Path’s online Doctor of Nurse Practice – Family Nurse Practitioner program.

For information on admission to the MS in Nursing, visit the website. There will be online information sessions on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m.; and Monday, May 15 at noon.