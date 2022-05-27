SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Works (DPW) and Eversource announced Friday the third phase of the installation of enhanced LED pedestrian lighting in the city’s South End.

The City began working with Eversource in 2016 to install enhanced pedestrian lighting in the downtown area. There was an installation of over 30 lights on Main Street from Arch to State Street. In 2018, over 60 lights were installed on Main Street from State Street to Central Street and on State Street from East Columbus Avenue to School Street.

The third phase consists of 50 lights being installed on Main Street from Central Street to East Columbus Avenue, on Locust Street from Main Street to Mill Street, and on Mill Street from Locust Street to East Columbus Avenue. The lights are being attached to the existing streetlight poles and are specifically focused on the sidewalks to provide better lighting for pedestrians. The lighting has been purchased by the City of Springfield and have been installed by Eversource at no cost.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank DPW Director Chris Cignoli and Eversource for responding to this quality of life issue. Now in our third phase of installing enhanced LED pedestrian lighting developed out of my previous meetings with the South End Neighborhood Council and neighborhood walks. My dedicated city team and I have heard the requests from our residents and business community and I am proud to highlight our continued efforts to address this issue. This brings not only light but adds to public safety aspects too.”

DPW Director Cignoli stated, “With the support of the Mayor, the DPW has been committed to advancing our City-wide Complete Streets Program by providing enhanced pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the City through the installation of upgraded protected crosswalks, installation of bike lanes and upgrades to citywide street lights. The installation of these pedestrian lights has and will provide a higher level of safety for our residents and businesses. I really need to thank Joe Mitchell and Mike Vedovelli of Eversource for partnering with the City and donating their services on the installation of the fixtures.”

“We share Mayor Sarno’s and the City’s commitment to public safety and are always proud to support their important work to enhance pedestrian lighting,” said Joe Mitchell, Community Relations Specialist for Eversource. “We look forward to continued partnership with the city on this and other efforts to serve people and businesses across the community.”

The lights began to be installed the week of May 16 and will continue to be installed over the next few months.