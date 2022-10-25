CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With two weeks to go before the midterms, a new NBC News poll shows voters are more engaged for the upcoming election on November 8th.

The numbers revealing 70 percent of registered voters throughout the country say they’re highly interested in the election, the largest percentage ever recorded at this point before the vote, suggesting turnout in November could be sky-high.

The cost of living, jobs and threats to democracy among their top concerns as they prepare to head to the polls.

“I’m concerned about inflation but the government and President Biden can only do so much,” said one resident.

Inflation is up 8.2 percent from a year ago and it’s still hovering near the highest levels since the early 1980s. That’s causing many to feel uneasy as prices keep going up.

Nicole Hamer of Northampton says this upcoming election is crucial to getting things back on track, “I’m nervous about it. I’m nervous about what’s to come. I am keeping my eye on it and the best things is to get out and vote. Everyone needs to take this seriously. People were always focused on national elections but now people know how important local elections are.”

Early voting is happening now in Massachusetts and residents are being reminded that it’s not to late to register, that deadline is Saturday, October 29th.

Early voting in the state runs through November 4th. The state has filled more than one million vote by mail requests already.