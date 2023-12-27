CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be some changes to some hunting seasons as well as a new categories for youth fishing awards in the year 2024. Here’s a look at what will be changing next year.

Archery deer and fall wild turkey season extended

Good news for western Massachusetts hunters! Archery season for deer and wild turkey season will now open two weeks earlier in Wildlife Management Zones 1-9. This will now align the starting date of archery season with Zones 10-14. The archery season typically begins around the first full week of October and ends the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Interstate Wildlife Violators Contract

Massachusetts is now part of the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact (IWVC), meaning if a hunter’s license is suspended in another state part of the compact, their hunting license in Massachusetts will also be suspended and vise-versa.

The collaboration with other states is to help stop poachers and other violators from illegally hunting throughout the country. Nearly every state in the United States is now part of the IWVC, with some still considering the option.

Freshwater Sportfishing Awards Program

Two new species have been added to the Youth Catch-and-Release category of the Sportfishing Award Program, the fallfish and white sucker.

The program runs all year long and awards youth anglers with a bronze pin if the fish they catch meets the minimum weight or length requirement and a gold pin if they catch the largest or longest fish of that species. You can find the requirements on the Mass.gov website.

Some of the current fish records in the youth catch-and-release program this year were caught in areas like the Connecticut River, Quinebaug River, Quabbin Reservoir, Onota Lake, Benedict Pond and others.

Hunters Share the Harvest updates

After two years of success, the Share the Harvest Program will continue into 2024. Hunters interested can donate venison to help combat food insecurities in their community. Hunters can donate a portion of their harvest or an entire deer. If a hunter donates a full deer, they pay no processing fees.

The program in 2023 was very successful. More than 750 pounds of venison was donated in just the first half of the hunting season, able to make more than 3,000 meals.