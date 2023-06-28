CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report out this week shows that climate regulations could “push homeownership out of reach” for some families.

The state is in the midst of a housing crisis and legislators are looking at ways to help bridge the gap. This recent report estimates that the state’s new “net zero” residential building code updates are likely to increase the cost of home construction by roughly 1.8 to 3.8 percent.

That would add about $10,000 to $23,000 to the cost of a single-family home. Researchers also estimated a 2.4 percent rise in construction costs for large multi-family buildings.

New state regulations seek to make these residential and commercial buildings more energy-efficient. 22News spoke with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll about what’s happening at the state level to address these ongoing issues.

“Our hope is to make sure that folks that want to live and stay in Massachusetts can do that. And housing is key to that. Every place we visit the governor and I whatever community it is care about the high costs of housing even in places where housing might be a bit more affordable. It’s not more affordable to the people that are living there” said Driscoll.

Although lawmakers continue to say they are concerned about the state’s competitiveness when it comes to housing, they have outlined very few specific strategies for tackling a shortage of available and affordable housing units.

According to the report, they could push the median single-family home out of reach for 15 to 33,000 households. The rising prices would affect home buyers with incomes between 80 and 190,000, and renters with incomes between 20 and 90,000.