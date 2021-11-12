New RMV system will prevent residents from making transactions for 35 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have any business or pending transactions with the RMV you are highly encouraged to get it done this Friday or it will have to wait until Sunday afternoon.

New technology upgrades at the RMV will prevent local residents from making any transactions for about 35 hours over the weekend.

MassDOT is reporting web transactions, my-RMV online transactions, online access to the RMV system and motor vehicle inspections will be unavailable while they migrate to a new infrastructure platform. The outage will last from 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning until noon on Sunday.