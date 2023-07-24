(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents have been contacted via phone by someone claiming to be part of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers claimed to be from the Sheriff’s Office and asked people to pay money to settle a warrant for missing court or jury duty, or to avoid arrest until they proved themselves innocent in an unspecified court case. Hamden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi says the Sheriff’s Office won’t do such business over the phone or online. As the scammers claim, a uniformed deputy would show up at your door.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing another round of scam calls where these characters are trying to use the fear of arrest or legal complications to get money from honest people,” said Sheriff Cocchi. “Even if it seems like a legit call, showing from one of our real phone numbers and they give the name of an actual employee, it is not real. If you get a suspicious call, just hang up.”

Previous scams had victims deposit cash at a “kiosk” near the department’s Liberty Street serving office in Springfield. Other times, they asked for gift cards, which are just as hard to track as cash.

Sheriff Cocchi warns that even if the caller ID says it’s from a local police agency, it’s not legit and was probably generated by an Internet spoofing service. Government and law enforcement agencies won’t do business over the phone or online.

Sheriff Cocchi says if you get such a message, hang up and call your local police.