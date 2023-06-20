SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New proposed legislation is hoping to bridge a gap in safe swimming opportunities in gateway communities around the state by encouraging swimming pools to be part of new school construction.

Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional death around the world particularly among children and especially among minority children. A major driving force behind the statistics is a lack of safe places to swim.

“The City of Springfield operates 10 swimming pools inside existing school buildings but most of them were built decades ago. A rule change during the Romney Administration made new construction projects far less likely to include pools,” said Rep. Ramos.

The rule change made funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority ineligible to be put toward pool construction as part of new school buildings deeming pools a “luxury item” along with other facilities like skating rinks, field houses and indoor tennis courts. That made it financially difficult for cities and towns to raise money to include costly natatoriums in their building plans.

“When you look at more affluent areas they have those locations, community centers, or even at their private homes. There aren’t a lot of homes in Springfield with private pools. So the best way to do that is to provide them with a public place to learn how to swim,” Rep. Ramos told 22News.

Representative Orlando Ramos’ bill would undo the luxury rule for pools in communities that meet certain requirements based on population, median household income, and average education levels to make sure that kids in those communities have the resources they need to swim safely.

