SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new Deputy Director of Housing Code Enforcement in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Building Commissioner Steve Desilets announced Wednesday that longtime Zoning Inspector Keith O’Connor has been appointed as the new Deputy Director of Housing Code Enforcement. O’Connor fills the role of retired Dave Cotter.

O’Connor, a Springfield resident, previously worked for the Springfield Redevelopment Authority as a housing inspector from 1993 to 1995. In 1995, he began his career with the City of Springfield as a code enforcement housing inspector. In 2006, O’Connor moved to serving as a zoning inspector for the city. O’Connor holds a led paint determinant license and attended Westfield State College studying Business Management.

Mayor Sarno said he has full confidence in O’Connor’s ability to take on the new position. “Keith is a good guy and has proven himself to be a dedicated employee serving our residents and business community,” Sarno said.

O’Connor will start Monday, June 13, 2022.