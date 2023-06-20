WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The EcoTarium Museum of Science and Nature will be opening a new exhibit on June 29.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the EcoTarium, the new “Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab” exhibit will offer an immersive and interactive experience that will be designed to engage children in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning.

Visitors will be inspired by Thomas Edison and other groundbreaking scientists while building enthusiasm for related education and careers.

“We are delighted to bring Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab to EcoTarium. This exhibit provides a dynamic environment where children can explore the wonders of science, participate in hands-on experiments, and learn from the discoveries of some of history’s greatest innovators,” said Katie Chappell, the Director of Education and Exhibits at EcoTarium.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the museum.

The EcoTarium is New England’s leading museum of science and nature and is an indoor-outdoor experience that is dedicated to inspiring a passion for science and nature in visitors of all ages.