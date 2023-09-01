SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Class of 2027 will be arriving at Springfield College Friday morning to begin their move-in.

Alden Street will be packed with new faces from 9 a.m. until noon with school President Mary-Beth Cooper on hand to assist. On Saturday, as part of their new student orientation, over 500 members of the Springfield College community will be doing service projects at nearly 35 sites across the city.

All returning students arrive Sunday, September 3 through Monday, September 4. The first day of classes starts on Tuesday.