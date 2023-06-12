CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study out of California has found that humans and sharks come in close contact more often than anyone thought.

Scientists at California State University Long Beach used drones to track shark encounters during a two-year period. The study used 1,500 drone flights to track encounters and the study found that juvenile great white sharks come close to swimmers and surfers without anyone really noticing.

Just because we don’t see them doesn’t mean that they are not there. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, over the past decade, Cape Cod has emerged as the only known place in the northwest Atlantic where white sharks aggregate. According to the tagging data they collect, they know that peak white shark activity along the coast of Cape Cod occurs from the summer through the fall.

In this region, white sharks hunt for seals in nearshore waters, which is why the conservancy advises recreational water users to avoid areas where seals are present. While the risk of being attacked by sharks is rare, it’s important to practice caution.

Experts say the best thing to do if you encounter a shark is to swim slowly and keep eye contact with the shark. They say the only time you should defend yourself is if a shark looks aggressive. In that case hit either its nose, eyes, or its gill openings.