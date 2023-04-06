WARNING: This video may be difficult to watch.

VERNON, Conn. (WWLP) – A 22News follow-up on the deadly crash that killed a Springfield teacher in Vernon, Connecticut.

The video shows the moment a police cruiser hit the car Bianca Colon-Hernandez was riding in. You will see the police cruiser with lights on going through the intersection and hitting the car.

Colon-Hernandez, a teacher at Springfield Prep Charter School, was in the passenger seat. She died before she could be taken to the hospital. The police officer involved was also injured.

Manchester police are now overseeing the investigation.