CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve is this weekend, and many will be kicking off their new year resolution, to better themselves in 2024.

New year, healthier you! It’s that time again where people are resolving to be the best version of themselves, and for many its to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Whether its diet changes, more exercising, or even kicking a bad habit, like smoking or vaping.

The CDC estimates that about 28 million people currently smoke cigarettes, which is the leading cause of lung cancer. According to the latest state data as of 2021, Massachusetts has been seeing record lows in adult smokers, and if you are making 2024 your year to quit, health experts say talk with you health care provider to make a plan.

Make sure it includes creating an environment that works for you and not for smoking. You can do that by removing temptations and telling people you are quitting and need their support.

Experts also say quit altogether, and don’t switch to vaping, but rather find a substitute for cigarettes such as toothpicks, or a healthy distraction when you have the urge to smoke. Exercising can be a great alternative, but experts say start off slow.

Ashley Brodeur, Owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness, LLC, told 22News, “Something that is brisk enough that you don’t totally feel out of breath, but enough that will challenge your heart and your lungs because that is what we want, is to have that challenge, so our bodies can adapt and grow. Once you fully kicked the habit and you are starting to amp things up a little bit you should be able to breathe better and feel a whole lot better too.”

Changes to your body after quitting can be seen quickly; According to the CDC, after 24 hour, nicotine level in the blood drops to zero, after several days carbon monoxide also drops, and in just months coughing and shortness of breath will also decrease.

The American Lung Association has a help-line for those looking to quit, 1-800-586-4872.