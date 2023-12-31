When and where can you dispose Christmas trees?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ready to give up your Christmas tree for the year?

Cities and towns are starting Christmas tree pickup hours in January across the state with the holiday season now behind us. State fire officials are warning anyone with a real Christmas tree in their home to dispose of it promptly as an old, dried-out tree is a fire hazard.

Here is a list of some of the local cities and towns Christmas tree disposal options. To find out when your town or city is collecting them, visit your local DPW website.

Christmas tree disposals

In Pittsfield, Christmas tree pickup in January will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule, according to the city. In the first week of January, Casella will pick up trees on Tuesday (Monday route) and Saturday (Friday route), with more opportunities as the month goes on.

In Greenfield, residents can place Christmas trees curbside for collection at no charge from January 2nd through January 19th. Christmas trees can also be brought to the Transfer Station at no charge for Greenfield Residents. There is a ten-dollar charge for non-Greenfield residents, according to the city.

In Springfield, the collection will begin on January 2nd and will continue through January 26th. Trees will be collected on residents’ recycling day. Residents can also drop off their trees at Bondi’s Island at no charge.

In West Springfield, old trees may be dropped off at the transfer station or left at the curb during normal trash pickup days from January 3rd through January 13th.

Remember to take all decorations off your tree before disposing of it. DPW crews would like to remind the public that trees buried in snow will not be collected.