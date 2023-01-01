CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Day marks the end of the holiday travel season as people journey home on Sunday and prepare for a new year.

New year’s day 2023, and the observed holiday on Monday, rounds out a busy travel season, one defined by delays. An estimated 112 million people were expected to travel 50 miles or more between December 23rd and January 2nd.

It’s the third busiest holiday travel season since AAA began tracking it in 2000. 7.2 million Americans decided to fly and were met with a cascade of delays all over the country.

Thousands of flights were canceled for inclement weather last weekend, and those continue to have ripple effects on Saturday. So far, just three delayed departures out of Bradley International airport on Saturday, and there was only one delay out of Logan International in Boston.

On the roads, minimal traffic is expected on Saturday, but it could be congested on Monday. January 2nd is forecasted to be one of the three most congested days on the roads this season.

According to AAA, the worst time to be on the road on Monday is between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.