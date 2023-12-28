CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A national survey found that more than 60% of people plan on spending at least $50 on food and entertainment on New Year’s Eve.

Despite inflation slowing down nationally, if you plan on dining out, the price of food at restaurants is still up, at just over 5% compared to a year ago.

If you plan on hosting a New Year’s Eve party, grocery prices are 2% higher since last year. Dana Canary of Agawam told 22News, “I’m just going to spend the night with my family, and I’ll have to do some cooking but that’s okay, I’ll be at home and it’s going to be more fun and safer that way.”

If you plan on visiting New York City for New Year’s Eve, it is projected that the average consumer will spend nearly $900 on dinner and a show.