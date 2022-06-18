CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend honors the anniversary of our parent company, Nexstar Media.

In celebration, our 22News family joined together Saturday to help those in need.

‘Founder’s Day of Caring’ is a day designated to giving back to the local community where our station resides.

The 22News family spent Saturday afternoon making sandwiches for an organization based in Holyoke to help fight food insecurity here in western Massachusetts.

“Food insecurity is a big issue, not only in our area but a lot of areas around us,” said Elizabeth Hillis of WWLP. “I think it’s great to support it, and it’s a great opportunity to volunteer with my coworkers.”

The 22News team set a goal of making 1,000 sandwiches Saturday which will then be taken to the Providence Ministries in Holyoke. The organization serves those in need in Hamden county.

“The whole premise behind the day of caring is to do good things for the community,” expressed Anna Giza of WWLP. “We thought that this would be a nice thing to do.”

Food insecurity is so high at this time, this is a way for us to help out. 22News joins 115 other Nexstar televisions markets on this Founder’s Day of Caring.

All working with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.