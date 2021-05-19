Next Big Thing: Jumbo mailboxes to accommodate more packages

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is Mailbox Improvement Week, which is designed to remind people to make sure their mailbox is accessible to carriers, and in good condition. Also, newer mailboxes are taller and wider in order to accommodate more packages.

Next generation mailboxes are available to help accommodate items delivered to reduce the need for notices left and trips to the Post Office to retrieve a package. USPS also wants to reduce failed delivery attempts that occur when letter and rural carriers are unable to deliver packages because they won’t fit in customers’ boxes.

Jumbo Mailbox (USPS)

Mailbox Requirements