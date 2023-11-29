ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A one-year-old girl has died on Sunday after a serious crash in Andover on Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at approximately 3:40 a.m., on November 24, a 2017 Toyota Camry that has a New Hampshire registration was driving northbound on I-495 in Andover when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.

The car went into a grass median, continuing to go in the northbound direction, then descended an embankment and hit a tree.

A one-year-old girl was in the vehicle and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for her injuries. She was then taken by a medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. The girl passed away on Sunday from her injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries. The woman and one-year-old are both from Nashua, New Hampshire. The investigation to determine whether the driver of the Camry will face criminal charges is ongoing.