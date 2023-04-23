WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening ceremony is being held for Nicole Wzorek Designs in Westfield Sunday afternoon.

Nicole Wzorek Designs is a custom bridal and formalwear business that is relocating to 76 Court Street. Mayor Mike McCabe is scheduled to attend a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. with a performance by Pipe Sergeant Rory McLean of the Holyoke Cadelonians. The public is welcome to attend, refreshments will be served, including a custom-designed cookie by Chrissy G’s Bakery.

Nicole Wzorek of Westfield earned a B.S. in business and a B.A. in Fashion Design from Lasell College and refined her skills and techniques in New York and London. She returned to Westfield and opened her first studio in 2016.

“My mission is to create sophisticated, hand-crafted garments in an experience that enables a collaborative relationship with each client for the one of a kind pieces they’ve always dreamed of,” Nicole Wzorek said.

According to a recent wedding market report, 2022 saw 2,468 weddings in Hampden County with an average spend of $37,323.

The design studio is open by appointment only Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.