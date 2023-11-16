LEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Driver should expect slower traffic and delays on the MassPike (I-90) in the Lee area.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will be working to install rumble strips, conduct bridge repairs, and sign installations both east and west bound.

The work will take place at different times and locations beginning Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21. The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:

Rumble strip installations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 7.4 and mile marker 14.6, on Sunday, November 19, and Monday, November 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, on Monday, November 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

Sign installation operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 8.5, on Monday, November 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drivers should be prepared for lane closures and travel will be allowed through the work zones. There will be signs and police details in place for guidance. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.