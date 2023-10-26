SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local heroes were honored this Thursday night for their contributions to the health and wellness of the region.

BusinessWest and the Healthcare News maganizes hosted the 7th annual ‘Healthcare Heros’ Gala. It recognized 9 health professionals in eight categories at the Marriott in Springfield.

The ‘Healthcare Heroes’ program was first created back in 2017. It sheds light on the work being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.

“Healthcare is not only one of the key economic sectors of this region but these are folks that really impact lives on a daily basis,” said Editor of Business West Magazine, Joe Bednar. “They change lives, they save lives, they should be recognized and we’re happy to do that tonight.”

“It’s phenomenal and it was such a surprise,” added honoree and Bay Path University Program Director for Graduates Pschcology, Dr. Kristina Hallett. “This is an opportunity I think to bring together and celebrate all of those people that are working so hard to do so much because there is so much need for so many.”

This year’s honorees had been narrowed down from nearly 40 nominations. The magazines plan to keep recognizing heroes for many years to come.

