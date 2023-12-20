EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In the fight against cancer this holiday season, a local restaurant is raising money to benefit impacted families.

Nini’s Italian Ristorante in Easthampton held their 11th annual ‘Giovanni Daniele Dinner.’ A portion of the night’s sales will be donated directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

The dinner tonight is a fundraiser that was started 11 years ago, in memory of the owner’s father, who passed away from a rare disease known as Amyloidosis, a form of Multiple Myeloma. The owner, Johnny Daniele tells 22News, that the community’s support will help provide the gift of hope to those battling cancer.

“It’s great to see them all come out and support the event,” said Daniele. “We hope that it helps us find a cure so most of the funds will go directly to research.”

The dinner has raised more than $10,000 for cancer research over the last 11 years.

