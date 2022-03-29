CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Chicopee High School are required to use new pouches to keep from using cell phones while at school, including lunch.

The cell phone procedure went into effect Tuesday that requires students to secure their cell phones in a pouch designed by Yondr. The pouches will be locked when they arrive at school and the students will maintain possession of the phone in the pouch. The pouch will be opened at the end of the school day.

Yondr: Photo provided to families included in the letter below from Chicopee High School

According to a statement sent to 22News from Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark, Chicopee High School Principal Kruser had two parent meetings, multiple staff meetings, and also several conversations with students leading up to the implementation of the new pouches, including the new cell phone policy.

The new policy at both Chicopee High and Chicopee Comp. includes that students are not allowed to use their cell phones during lunch.

Students were provided a Yondr pouch and are responsible for bringing it to and from school. The lockable pouch’s purpose is to improve learning and social behavior. A survey conducted by Yondr states the following:

65% of schools saw an improvement in academic performance

74% of schools saw an improvement in student behavior

83% of schools saw an improvement in student engagement in the classroom

Parents are encouraged to contact the high school to reach their child if needed. The pouches can be unlocked in case of an emergency in a matter of seconds.