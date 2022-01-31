No changes to orange juice supply in western Massachusetts, despite low crop this year

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts supermarkets continue to receive adequate supplies of orange juice despite Florida’s deep freeze.
22News found plenty of Florida Orange Juice Monday on the shelves of Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam. Assistant Produce Manager Kevin Powers told 22News, he hasn’t seen and doesn’t expect a shortage in this popular product here in Western Massachusetts.
“Not that I can see at the present time, farmers keep working, and as long as they keep working we worked through the whole pandemic with no problem at all.” said Powers.
22News made inquiries after a Washington Post report indicated that freezing conditions in the citrus growing areas of Florida could diminish the orange juice supply or even increase the price of products. That same report revealed the presence of a citrus disease in the orange groves. However, the local supply appears to be plentiful.