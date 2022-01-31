No changes to orange juice supply in western Massachusetts, despite low crop this year

SAN RAFAEL, CA – OCTOBER 29: 52 ounce bottles of Tropicana orange juice are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on October 29, 2018 in San Rafael, California. With a seasonal shortage of oranges and grapefruit, U.S. based orange juice makers, including Tropicana and Minute Maid, have downsized their bottles from 59 ounces […]

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts supermarkets continue to receive adequate supplies of orange juice despite Florida’s deep freeze.

22News found plenty of Florida Orange Juice Monday on the shelves of Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam. Assistant Produce Manager Kevin Powers told 22News, he hasn’t seen and doesn’t expect a shortage in this popular product here in Western Massachusetts.

“Not that I can see at the present time, farmers keep working, and as long as they keep working we worked through the whole pandemic with no problem at all.” said Powers.

22News made inquiries after a Washington Post report indicated that freezing conditions in the citrus growing areas of Florida could diminish the orange juice supply or even increase the price of products. That same report revealed the presence of a citrus disease in the orange groves. However, the local supply appears to be plentiful.