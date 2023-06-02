CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Anyone interested in fishing this weekend will not need a license as part of the “Free Freshwater Fishing Weekend.”

MassWildlife says anyone can fish for free between 12 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. In the state of Massachusetts, it is required that fishers have a license for anyone over the age of 15 in order to fish in public lakes, ponds, or rivers.

To get a fishing license, you can head to the MassFishHunt website. Kids ages 15 through 17 and anyone over the age of 70 can apply for free.

The free saltwater fishing weekend will be held on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.