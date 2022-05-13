AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told 22News there is no foul play associated with the body that was found at an Agawam park on Monday.

“There is no suspicion of foul play and appears medical in nature,” Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office told 22News Friday.

The body was discovered early Monday morning in the parking lot of School Street Park. The cause of the death has not yet been determined but appears to be medical in nature, Leydon stated.

Agawam police along with detectives from the Massachusetts State Police are investigating.