“No human should ever live in his car,” community comes together to help Hatfield veteran

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield and surrounding communities are coming together to help a veteran get back into his home after it was condemned.

“Everybody’s pitching in, it’s like the whole community is helping me.” George Emeny, an 86-year-old who is a Korean War-Era veteran

George Emeny’s Hatfield home is condemned. He was given a list of things that needed to be fixed. “It was like I had to build a whole new house and a friend of mine looked at it and said you’ll never do that.”

Early in 2021, the Hatfield Board of Health condemned his home after there were issues. He now lives in his car with his dog and cat. Living in the car has made his legs begin to swell and caused him to lose 40 pounds.

A South Deerfield woman saw his story online and posted to see if anyone wanted to help.

“No human should ever live in his car” Jessica Moody, Hatfield

Suddenly she was flooded with responses. “You name it, people have come out of the works to offer their help anyway they can.”

M.L. Schmitt, Inc. of Springfield, and Palmeri Electric of Shelburne Falls donated material and labor to help. “When I started seeing the Facebook posts and started seeing the GoFundMe accounts that were being set up it gave me an opportunity to come here and get to know George.” Jean Pierre-Crevier, owner of M.L. Schmitt, Inc.

On Wednesday the competitor companies, started rewiring George’s home up to code. “Didn’t matter, it was about coming together for the community.” Matt Palmeri, owner of Palmeri Electric

George admits his faults in the situation, not getting rid of things he should have. But wishes he received help from the Board of Health instead of a court date.

“I would say change your name to the board of help. That way things will get done better, the houses will get more and more beautiful and a lot less people will be going to court.”

A science teacher in Springfield for 30 years and former flight instructor. George’s hobby is painting, which he hopes to get back to when he can live inside again.

As for his opinion on the support he’s received, “it makes me feel way high. I’m hoping someday maybe I can help somebody else the same way.”