MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire ripped through a home in Milton early Tuesday morning.
One person was inside the home on Hillside Street and was able to escape when crews arrived.
According to fire officials, excessive clutter and the weather conditions made it difficult for crews to put out the flames.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
