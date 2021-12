CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts did have some snow on the ground for Christmas Day, but overall December has been below average for snowfall.

December on average is our third snowiest month here in the Pioneer Valley with our average snowfall for the month being 10.2 inches.

So far we have only seen three point six inches and with five days left in December it doesn’t look like we will meet the average for the month.