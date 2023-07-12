HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke is now offering both a suicide loss support group and an attempt survivor group.

MiraVista is partnering with No More Silence Massachusetts, a non-profit founded by Terry and Daniel Tracy when they each had a brother who died by suicide.

“We started the nonprofit in both of our brothers’ memories because we wanted to help even one person who has experienced this type of loss,” Tracy said. “Our goal is that others know they are not alone and that people do understand. We saw the difference No More Silence Massachusetts made early on and that has just fueled us to continue.”

The Suicide Loss Survivor Group meets twice a month on the second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. at MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, 1233 Main Street (Route 5), Holyoke.

A new group for attempt survivors will begin meeting in August on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. also at the MiraVista location.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or is having a mental health crisis, there is help. Call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.