SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local DPW crews are also getting ready for the storm. In Springfield, that means changes to solid waste pickup Friday.

DPW crews will not be picking up trash or recycling due to the anticipated snowfall. Friday’s pickup will take place Saturday. The DPW is asking people in Springfield to not put out their trash barrels Friday to allow for snow clearing.

They ask you have them ready for pickup by 6 Saturday morning.