No swimming advisory at Bass Pond in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield announced that swimming is closed at Bass Pond and the Paddle Club until further notice due to high bacteria Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services says Bass Pond and the Paddle Club is temporarily closed to swimming. The high bacteria count exceeds the minimum allowed.

The Paddle Club, a private operation, has been advised to stop all swimming until further notice.