DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.55 billion.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the cash option on the prize is now an estimated $679.8 million. This jackpot would be the third-largest in Powerball history if someone won, and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Two Quic Pic tickets sold in Massachusetts each won a $1,000,000 prize by matching the first five numbers drawn for Saturday night’s drawing. The tickets were sold at A.L. Prime Energy on Bridge Street in Dracut, and a Stop & Shop on Riverdale Road in West Springfield.

This would be the 35th drawing since the jackpot was last won on July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. The $1.55 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since November 7, 2022, when a U.S. lottery stated that a $2.04 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

“With this jackpot approaching a record level, it is a very exciting time for our customers and our

retail partners and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m.