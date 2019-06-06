NOAA records high levels of carbon dioxide in atmosphere in May

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Record high levels of carbon dioxide were measured in the atmosphere last month.

The NOAA measures carbon dioxide levels at its observatory located on top of Hawaii’s largest volcano.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that helps warm the planet by trapping heat from the Earth’s surface that would otherwise escape into space.

According to data collected by NOAA’s Global Monitoring Division, atmospheric carbon dioxide continued to rise in 2019, with the average for May peaking at 414.7 parts per million. The measurement is the highest seasonal peak recorded in 61 years of observations.

The 2019 peak value was 3.5 ppm higher than the 411.2 ppm peak in May 2018 and marks the second-highest annual jump on record.

The highest monthly mean carbon dioxide value of the year occurs in May, just before plants start to remove large amounts of the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere during the northern hemisphere growing season.

