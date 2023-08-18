SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nominations for Springfield Regional Chamber’s annual Super 60 awards program are being accepted.

Businesses that have achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions to the region, as well as non-profit organizations that have displayed selfless dedication through exceptional programming and support are eligible.

“We are thrilled about this year’s Super 60 event,” said Diana Szynal, President of the Springfield Regional Chamber. “The expanded categories allow us to celebrate the incredible diversity and innovation within our business community. As we continue to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic, we believe it’s more important than ever to shine a spotlight on the achievements and resilience of our local businesses and non-profits. I encourage everyone to submit their nominations as soon as possible.”

The Super 60 2023 categories include the following:

Revenue Award: Recognizing companies for total revenue in the latest fiscal year

Growth Award: Recognizing companies for revenue growth over a consecutive three-year period

Start-Up Award: Recognizing companies that have been in business for five years or less and have achieved revenue growth over a full three-year period

Non-Profit Award: Recognizing non-profit organizations based on the percentage of their total spending dedicated to programs

Give Back Award: Recognizing companies that give back to the community, emphasizing the impact of their charitable work and employee engagement in their efforts

Nomination forms are available on the Chamber’s website until September 8th. The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on November 9th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.