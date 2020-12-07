CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year now, 22News is asking for nominations for our Remarkable Women campaign.

Last year, Judith Souweine was the local winner of our 22News Remarkable Women campaign. She’s helped raise a million dollars for cancer research since her husband’s leukemia diagnosis, more than 13 years ago.

Again this year, 22News is looking for remarkable women in our community like Judith to be considered for this award. Nominations are now being accepted.

The nominee should be a woman who is a self-achiever, contributes to the community and has made an impact on her family. Nominees must be at least 21 years old, and both the nominator and the nominee must live here in western Massachusetts.

Four local finalists will be chosen and highlighted on Mass Appeal beginning in March. Then, one finalist will be picked and she will advance to the semi-finalist regional round.

Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life >>