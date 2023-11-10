SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, a non-profit hosted a celebration to honor five people who are making a difference in the local African-American community.

The C.R.E.W, which stands for Collectively, Recognizing, Empowerment, Within, Incorporated, held an inaugural gala in Springfield to honor five local leaders for their community service, which are the following:

Dr. Frank Robinson, Vice President, Public Health, Baystate Health

Helen Caulton-Harris, Commissioner of Health and Human Service, City of Springfield

Blackmen of Greater Springfield, Inc.

Larry Ackers, Deputy Police Chief, City of Springfield

Gumersindo Gomez, National Chair for Minority Veterans Affairs

CR.E.W is a group of 20 African-American men who believe that a healthy community starts with community service. “They do similar work that we do, there doing work for community service, work with veterans, they do work in public health. So we thought it is a great honor to have them participate in our gala,” expressed the President of C.R.E.W, Wayman Lee.

Lee adds that African-American representation in the community is very important. C.R.E.W’s main mission moving forward will be partnering with public health officials to get black men to keep up with health examinations.

