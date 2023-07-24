HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester was where two of the three $1 million prizes were claimed Friday, July 21.

According to a news release from the state lottery sent to 22News, the first winner was Jan Busby of Norfolk. The winning numbers Busby picked were family members’ birthdays. She only plays a few times a year, but this time she played because the jackpot was so big. In Franklin, she bought her ticket at Shaw’s Supermarket, 255 East Central St.

Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

It was Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley who claimed her prize late Friday afternoon. She picked 7 and 11 for the convenience store chain and race car numbers for the rest (10, 13 and 24). She’s going to buy a summer home with her winnings. At Pride Station & Store, 445 Russell St. in Hadley, she bought her winning ticket.

Global Montello/Gulf, 821 Main St. in Waltham, sold a third $1 million prize in this drawing.

The three retailers who sold these winning tickets get $10,000 each.