NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – King street was closed for a few hours early this morning as Northampton Department of Public Works (DPW) crews worked to repair a water main break.

Road closure and flooding appeared on Route 5 just north of downtown.

According to Northampton Police, water had to be shut off for a few hours while DPW crews repaired the break. It should return to normal at some time Thursday morning.