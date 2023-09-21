NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton organization is helping to raise money for different charities that will support veterans across western Massachusetts.

The Northampton Elks Lodge No. 997 held their first ‘cruise night’ Wednesday evening to salute veterans of all branches of the United States Armed Forces. Featuring new Corvettes, vintage muscle cars, and classic street rods, the Northampton Elks Cruise Night had something for everyone.

Veterans from the VA Central Western Massachusetts Medical Center Community Living Center were guests at the event. Several charitable organizations, including the Holyoke Veterans Home, are to also benefit from money raised at this event and future Lodge events.

The Holyoke facility is currently seeing a cluster of new covid cases among its residents.

Already, 10 veterans have tested positive for the virus. All have mild symptoms and are recovering.

The president told 22News, they give the most toveterans. “It’s getting a little scary again but you know I’m hoping they can keep everything straightened out this time, said Louis Gingras, President of Northampton Elks Lodge. “If it wasn’t for all of these veterans and all of the sacrifices they made a lot of us probably wouldn’t be here.”

More than 80 veterans died at the facility, during the height of the COVID pandemic. A five-year project is underway to build a new veterans’ home.

