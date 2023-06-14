Young @ Heart Chorus sings at a benefit for the Northampton Survival Center in 2013.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A film about the 40th Anniversary Young @ Heart (Y@H) Chorus Concert has won a New England Emmy Award.

Northampton Open Media (NOM) partnered with Northampton High School (NHS) and Y@H to make the film. The 14-camera shoot was crewed by a number of high school students and community volunteers utilizing equipment and training through NOM.

Submitted in the “Special Event Coverage” category, the film faced competition against more established Boston media outlets including NBC 10 Boston and WCVB. Producer and Director Jeromie Whalen of NHS, Julia van IJken, editor and co-director at Y@H, and executive producer P. Albert Williams, the executive director at NOM, received the golden statuette.

“It’s a testament to the long view we have had about supporting people’s desire to create in the community”, said Williams. NOM has won a large number of national Hometown Awards throughout the years, given for community media production.

The Young @ Heart Chorus began in 1982 at a Western Massachusetts elderly housing project as a creative and joyful outlet for residents. According to the group’s website, members range in age from 75-94 and have performed all over the world singing “stereotype-defying, generation-crossing” music.

The film was recently screened by PBS New York. Local residents can see the film at Amherst Cinema on July 19, 2023 as part of their Sound and Vision series.