NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state announced Tuesday that Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine will become the next State Fire Marshal.

Davine, a veteran with 25 years of firefighting experience, was chosen by the eight-member Fire Service Commission. He has been the Fire Chief in Northampton since 2020 and will assume his new position on July 31. Outgoing State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey has served in the position since 2016.

“As a firefighter and a chief, I recognize and value the resources and support that the Department of Fire Services provides to Massachusetts fire departments every day,” said Chief Davine. “I’m honored by the trust that the Fire Service Commission has placed in me to lead this vital agency and the dedicated staff across all its divisions, who have given so much to the fire service and the Commonwealth.”

Chief Davine joined the Northampton Fire Department in 1998 after four years of service with the US Marine Corps and rose through the ranks of captain, deputy chief, assistant chief, and then chief. He also currently serves as the emergency manager for the City of Northampton, a Hazmat technician on the District 4 Hazardous Materials Response Team, and is a member of the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazard Incident Response Team.

The Department of Fire Services is responsible for overall coordination of fire service policy in the state of Massachusetts. The department helps train firefighters, teach fire prevention, code enforcement, public education and is also involved in fire investigations, licensing, hazardous material response and emergency support for fire departments.

“I look forward to working with Chief Davine in his new role as a key leader in the Massachusetts’ public safety infrastructure,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “I want to express my most heartfelt appreciation to Marshal Ostroskey for his remarkable life of service, exceptional leadership, and significant contributions to public safety and fire services.”